Miro (fka Rusev) was released by WWE earlier this year and went on to sign with AEW. He made his debut in AEW as Kip Sabian's Best Man. Miro went on to make his in-ring debut on last week's episode of Dynamite, teaming up with Kip Sabian to take on Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss.

Miro reveals which AEW star he wants to face the most

Miro was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Miro revealed which AEW stars he wants to face:

I keep saying, there are so many good people. I've been so impressed with so many people. They're all so good. They have so many tricks.

But I'm really impressed with Hangman. Hangman is really good. Obviously we all know how good The Bucks are and we know how good Cody and Moxley are. Then there are all these other guys that people haven't seen on TV like Scorpio Sky. Scorpio Sky is so good. The Butcher, The Lucha Bros...my favourite people of all time.

Speaking about which AEW star he wanted to face the most, Miro named Kenny Omega:

But there's one person that I've never been able to step in the ring and that's Kenny Omega. Ever since he kinda, well, ever since I saw him doing stuff in Japan, I was like 'whoa, i want to work this kid' because it's not just that he's so good, he's intense, he's got everything, he's got it down to a tee but he's also a big dude and you know, you can't see many big dudes, great physiques, do a lot of crazy...well not crazy stuff but a lot of like cool maneuvers. So that's why I feel he can be a great match-up just because he loves video games, I do and wrestling and everything else. It's just that it can be one great... (makes explosion sound).

Miro has made quite an impact since his AEW debut and there's definitely a lot more to come from him.

