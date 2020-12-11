Miro reveals why he attacked Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite

Miro capped off this week's episode of AEW Dynamite with a shocking attack on Orange Cassidy. Orange Cassidy was up against MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. However, Miro cost him the match by putting him out of commission, allowing MJF to seal his victory. Miro then made a video to explain his actions.

I came from a situation where I didn't have the clout or influence to steer my own career. That will never happen to me again. I'm all about the numbers now, and there's not a single thing anyone in AEW could do about it. I am in control.



Full Video: https://t.co/pArP6e16H7 pic.twitter.com/i87qpUKUTl — Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 10, 2020

Miro stated that his attack on Orange Cassidy was all a part of his plan. He mentioned that no one screwed Orange Cassidy, but Cassidy himself. He ended his statement by saying that someone needed to put "Pocketman" in his place.

"It is all a plan, my man. It is all a plan. There is nothing random that is happening," said Miro. "...I screwed Orange? Orange screwed Orange; let's not forget about that. Let's not forget who started this whole thing but we're not here to conversate about, 'He said. She said.' Nothing is random, my man. Nothing is random. It was about time somebody put Pocketman in his place." H/t Wrestling Inc

Miro did not do this to help MJF or the Inner Circle

Miro also made it clear that he did not cost Orange Cassidy to help MJF or the Inner Circle. Miro's actions were for him and him alone. In fact, he also suggested that this was to make a statement that no one can topple him or prevent him from maintaining his status.

"It has nothing to do with MJF or the Inner Jerk-le. It's not about them at all. I didn't do this to help them. I have just as much beef with them as with him – Orange Guy. But sometimes, what is the bigger evil? Today, it was the bigger evil that Orange County had to suffer the consequences." H/t Wrestling Inc

Miro has made his intentions clear. He doesn't like Orange Cassidy, and he will not let Orange Cassidy disrespect him. Miro also feels that with his attack on Freshly Squeezed, there is clarity between them and they can move on. Something suggests the possibility of things being over between Cassidy and Miro are highly unlikely.