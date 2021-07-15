Miro reveals new look TNT Championship on AEW Fyter Fest

AEW's TNT Champion Miro appeared on AEW Fyter Fest Night One to show off the new look of his title belt, which is now sporting a shiny white strap.

The new belt was on display in a video promo from Miro. The former WWE star has enjoyed a dominant run as champion so far.

Miro referred to himself as "God's Favorite Champion" and "The Redeemer" as he recounted his journey to becoming the TNT Champion.

Miro claimed to be "lost" because "he wasn't being himself". The TNT Champion apparently forgave everyone he had beaten up to this point, which is what made him God's Favorite Champion. Lifting the new title, he claimed that it was his reward from God himself.

The redesign has been met with a positive response from fans as most people feel it looks amazing on Miro.

The Bulgarian star has been on a roll since winning the gold and the new title design does add to the aura of his new moniker as God's Favorite Champion.

Miro recovers after a rocky start with AEW

Miro and Kip Sabian

Miro, known as Rusev in WWE, was always highly rated by fans for many years. For some reason, Vince McMahon's company failed to push him appropriately.

After joining AEW, expectations were sky high and fans were eager to see Miro achieve his true potential.

However, it didn't pan out as expected. Miro was introduced as Kip Sabian's "Best Man" and was part of an underwhelming storyline.

After detaching himself from that angle, Miro is now doing what everyone thought he'd do right from the off, which is to be a destructive, unforgiving, unstoppable monster.

Since clinching the TNT Title from Darby Allin, Miro has been on the rise and AEW has done a fantastic job in building him up to look almost invincible.

This is the word of The Redeemer https://t.co/xf9DTF8Sav — Miro (@ToBeMiro) July 15, 2021

What are your thoughts on Miro's new AEW TNT Championship? Let us know in the comments section!

