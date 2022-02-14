AEW wrestler says Triple H fought for him and his wife to be brought up to the main roster together

Current AEW wrestler Miro has discussed Triple H fighting for him and his wife Lana to be called up to the main roster together in WWE.

Lana managed the Bulgarian Brute before transitioning to singles competition during their time in the company. Miro was released from WWE in 2020, while the Ravishing Russian was let go the following year.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Miro reflected on Triple H advocating for him and Lana to remain a pair on TV after their main roster call-up.

“There was a question if Lana was going to debut (on SmackDown with Rusev) because that was also another issue that we had with Vince," said Miro. "Vince always loves his big monsters by themselves, and he thinks that the women take away from the heat, but thanks to Triple H, he fought for it. He believed in me and Lana as a unit, as a package. Thankfully to that, we debuted on SmackDown. We started doing the vignettes with CJ, which I thought was absolutely the better choice. I don’t think Rusev by himself would be as over without Lana being there. He was so much better.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Prior to Triple H helping both of them out in WWE, Miro and Lana started out as friends

Miro and Lana were first presented as a Bulgarian wrestler and Russian managers in WWE, respectively. After getting engaged in real life, the company started presenting them as a couple.

Later on, they got "divorced," and Lana went on to "marry" Bobby Lashley, all of this being part of a storyline. Miro stated that when he first met Lana, he wanted them to be friends, and he didn't want to date her because he felt that she was out of his league.

