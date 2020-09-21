The life of a pro wrestler is both challenging and fun. Like Miro, most have been wrestling for years and have run into several wrestlers in the circuit. Miro made his debut on AEW Dynamite, revealed as The Best Man to Kip Sabian.

On ToBeMiroTV via Twitch and YouTube, Miro was asked about AEW and then revealed that he met Brian Cage years before seeing him again now.

Miro picked up Brian Cage in a taxi

Miro recounted that he met Brian Cage in 2009 or 2010 when he was training with Knox Pro. He said:

"We were shooting some little off-site thing, promote some pitch for some show or whatever. I drove. I used to drive a taxi. So after work, I think I worked like a night shift, and then, I went and picked up Brian Cage from his house or somebody's house to take him. Because we were both shooting the show. And I just went and picked him up with my taxi and all that. That was ten years ago. He reminded me of that, which was a great memory."

Miro remarked how both men took different paths and ended up meeting again in the same company. It will be interesting to see if both men meet in the ring sometime later in AEW.