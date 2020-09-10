Former WWE Superstar Rusev, now Miro, is All Elite. He made his surprise debut on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite and was revealed by Kip Sabian as the best man for his wedding with Penelope Ford. Miro came out to a loud pop and the two men embraced in the ring.

Soon after, Miro took to Twitter and had a message for his fans. He stated that he won't be streaming on Twitch today, as he's All Elite. Check out the tweet below:

No https://t.co/VLWxU7YaVe today. IM ALL ELITE — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 10, 2020

Miro (Rusev) will certainly prove to be a great asset for AEW

Miro had a six-year stint on WWE's main roster and impressed fans on various occasions, most notably during his Rusev Day run on WWE SmackDown. Many hoped that it would lead to a main event push, but WWE wasn't too keen on pushing him.

He was involved in a love triangle storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley during the final months of his WWE run, before being let go by in April, along with several other WWE Superstars. Ever since his release, Miro has been quite active on his Twitch channel, where he plays games and chats with fans on a regular basis.

Miro has proved in the past that he is capable of doing great things in the squared circle and on the mic, if given a chance. Hopefully, AEW utilizes Miro to the fullest and he gets to showcase his skills on AEW TV in the near future.