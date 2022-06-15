Miro's former partner teases big return to AEW after a one-year absence

Kip Sabian, Miro's former tag team partner, teased a long-awaited return to AEW after a year of being sidelined due to injury.

Kip Sabian was last seen when he teamed up with Miro against Best Friends in the Arcade Anarchy match. The former "Superbad" star unfortunately suffered a shoulder injury after the former TNT Champion brutalized him with a steel chain and garage door. Sabian has been officially away from AEW programming ever since, recovering to get back soon.

Prior to AEW Dynamite scheduled to take place in St. Louis, Missouri this week, The Forgotten One took to Twitter to tease his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling. He tweeted:

"Who’s in St Louis today? Who’s watching from home? Wonder if you’ll see me, As I wander, as I roam. #AEWDynamite"

Despite being away from in-ring competition, Sabian has kept the buzz going with his new gimmick. The AEW star has been spotted several times on Dynamite and Rampage in recent months, sitting in the front row with a box over his head.

Miro's path to All-Atlantic Championship title begins with Ethan Page

The former TNT Champion was absent from AEW for six months after suffering a hamstring injury in November 2021. The Redeemer recently returned to AEW Dynamite and squashed Johnny Elite by locking in his Game Over submission to register an emphatic win.

AEW recently announced its brand new international-themed title, the All-Atlantic Championship. Four qualifier matches were announced, with the winners going on to Forbidden Door's Four-Way Match to crown the titleholder. Miro will be taking on Ethan Page at this week's Dynamite to earn an opportunity to be crowned the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Standing alongside the current TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, one-half of the "Men of the Year" has a golden opportunity in front of him.

Despite not having a title of his own, Ethan Page has helped Sky retain his title against Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian. It will be interesting to see how the clash between the Bulgarian and the Canadian unfolds on this week's Dynamite.

