Miro's opponent for the TNT Championship at AEW Double or Nothing announced

Last week, Miro defeated Darby Allin to capture the AEW TNT Championship. Following the match, The Best Man came face to face with The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer, and AEW fans immediately began clamoring for a clash between the two men.

Tony Khan heard the fans' demands loud and clear and officially signed the match today for AEW's upcoming pay-per-view Double or Nothing on May 30.

The official AEW Twitter account announced the match earlier this afternoon:

"#AEW GM @TonyKhan has signed a huge championship match: @ToBeMiro will defend the TNT Title vs Lance Archer (9-2 record) at #DoubleOrNothing May 30 on PPV! Ahead of the match. Miro will address the fans tonight on #AEWDynamite for the 1st time since capturing the title last week," AEW tweeted.

A match between Miro and Lance Archer could be perceived as a dream match for many diehard wrestling fans. These two men have never stood across from one another in the ring before.

Both men are known for dominating their opponents, but neither will likely be able to dominate the other. The only downside about this match is that someone has to lose. AEW fans will most likely be split down the middle when it comes to who they're rooting for to walk out of Double or Nothing with the TNT Championship.

Here is the currently announced card for AEW Double or Nothing:

Casino Battle Royale, where the winner will receive a future shot at the AEW Championship

Hangman Page goes one on one with Brian Cage of Team Taz

Cody Rhodes will face Anthony Ogogo

The Pinnacle will face The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match

The Young Bucks will defend the AEW World Tag Team titles against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Miro will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Lance Archer

Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship against PAC and Orange Cassidy in a triple threat match

I’m a made man in this business now. https://t.co/Rh2remVXXq — Miro (@ToBeMiro) May 15, 2021

Tune into AEW Dynamite tonight as the card for Double or Nothing continues to come together.