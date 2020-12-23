Miro recently posted a video on his YouTube channel and addressed fans who were critical of his character in AEW. He explained how the world is run by influential people and how he was in AEW because he could be influential. He added that other than being an influencer, he was in AEW to hurt people:

Over the past few weeks, I wanted the world to understand a few things about me, to remember who I am. All the talk about ‘Miro is on Twitch playing games, Miro is on YouTube now, Miro is building his social media empire.’ You’re damn right I am because successful people have figured out that life is just about numbers, ratings, subscribes, likes, earnings. All that matters. You think the world is run by smart people? No, no, no. It’s run by influential people. That’s why I’m here in AEW because I can be influential. I can be on Twitch. I can be on YouTube. I am also here to hurt people, make money, and look pretty doing it. H/T: Fightful

Miro recently cost Orange Cassidy the Dynamite Diamond Ring after interfering in Cassidy's match against MJF and laying him out with a devastating clothesline. Miro spoke about wanting to beat up the 'little pocket man' and seeing fear in his eyes.

Miro was recently fined $75,000 by AEW management

Miro also revealed the backstage reaction after he laid out three members of AEW security. The former WWE star said that he was met by Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes backstage and fined $75,000. He added that this was money that Orange Cassidy now owed him:

Well, that’s the money you owe me now, Orange Cassidy. Trust me, you do not want to be in debt to me. Pro wrestling is a great business, but it’s a simple business. They pay me to hurt you and I’m all in.

Kip Sabian is set to announce the date of his wedding later tonight on AEW Dynamite. Miro is set to be the 'Best Man' at the wedding which will take place sometime next year.

Miro was in action on the latest episode of AEW Dark where he beat Sonny Kiss in singles action.