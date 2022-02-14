AEW star Miro says he "lost it" following his unexpected WWE release

AEW's Miro recently shed light on his reaction to WWE releasing him in April 2020 as part of the company's budget cuts amid a raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Formerly known as Rusev in Vince McMahon's promotion, the Bulgarian star had a decent run in WWE, though it still left a lot to be desired. After his decade-long tenure with the global juggernaut ended, Miro took a few months off, after which he made his much-anticipated All Elite Wrestling debut in September 2020.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former TNT Champion went into detail about his reaction to his shock WWE exit.

Miro explained that he was overjoyed once he was released since he didn't want to travel any longer to the Performance Center and perform in front of empty stands.

“I was so happy. Like, I kind of lost it for 30 seconds. The whole pandemic thing was happening, and we were just trying to fight for some kind of rights, you know, because it’s not right that we have to fly every week to TV in all these circumstances without anybody caring." (H/T - WrestleTalk)

Miro knew he could shine outside of WWE

Moreover, the former United States Champion disclosed that he and others got to know a few days before itself that the WWE was soon showing them the door.

Miro added that he could finally take things in his hands now and chart his own path in the wrestling business. The AEW star was also confident about his talents, saying that he was sure he could find a promotion that identified and appreciated what he brought to the table.

"It leaked out that we were on it, and I think a few days later I was released. I lost it for a little bit because I was more concerned about the health and the safety protocol. I got released, but I was so happy because I knew right away that I’m going to go and do what I know I can do. I never had any doubts how good I am, and if your company doesn’t appreciate me, I’m going to go find a different company that does.”

Miro is currently out of action in AEW, though a recent rumor suggested that he has recuperated from his injury and is waiting for the creative team to officially bring him back on TV.

Do you think Miro's AEW run has been better than his tenure in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

