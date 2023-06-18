Miro squashes former WWE star after he threatens to shut down AEW Collision

Former WWE star Miro made his long-awaited return to AEW in-ring action as he appeared on the debut episode of Collision on Saturday in the United Center in Chicago.

The Redeemer interrupted Tony Nese, who is a former WWE Superstar himself. He threatened to shut down AEW Collision on the night, which led to the Bulgarian Brute showing up to shut him up.

The former TNT Champion decimated his opponent as he locked in the Game Over submission hold to pick up the win. This was Miro's first in-ring outing since All Out 2022 when he teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting to defeat the House Of Black's Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black.

Miro is one of the best big men in AEW at the moment. His reign as the TNT Champion was arguably the greatest TNT Title reign so far in the company.

Though he has not been around much in recent months, fans would hope that with the introduction of Collision, they might see more of the former WWE United States Champion.

Miro was a part of the Forbidden Door 2022 pay-per-view when he was involved in the All Elite Wrestling All-Atlantic Championship four-way match against PAC Clark Connors and Malakai Black. With Forbidden Door 2 on the horizon, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan has plans for him.

