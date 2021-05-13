Miro wins the TNT Championship on this week's AEW Dynamite 

Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Miro in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. After a grueling battle, Miro became the new champion after forcing Allin to pass out after locking in the Game Over.

The Bulgarian star gained an early advantage after he brutalized Darby Allin even before the match officially started. It felt like the clash wouldn't last much longer and would end in a matter of minutes, with Miro destroying Allin on his path to winning the TNT Championship.

However, Darby Allin's fighting spirit was on full display as he gave it his all in an attempt to retain his title. Despite coming up short, Allin hasn't lost any momentum and is destined for greater things in AEW.

Miro winning the TNT Championship is sure to please many fans who have expressed their unhappiness over his booking in recent months.

With the win here, the former WWE star has become the face of TNT and could possibly defend his title regularly in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

Lance Archer seems to be next in line for a shot at TNT Championship in AEW

Soon after the match ended, Darby Allin and Sting were attacked by Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page on the ringside. However, The Dark Order came to Allin and The Icon's rescue and took out Sky and Page.

Lance Archer then came out and had a staredown with Miro to end this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. Archer could collide with Miro at AEW: Double or Nothing 2021, but there's no story between the two at the moment.

What did you think about the TNT Championship match? Do you think it was the right decision to crown as the new champion? Sound off in the comments section below.