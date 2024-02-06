"Miss you girl" - Jade Cargill sends a heartwarming message to AEW star

Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill had a heartfelt message for a former AEW Women's World Champion who has been absent from TV for several months.

The AEW star in question is Jamie Hayter. Despite being one of the promotion's biggest stars, Jade Cargill surprised the wrestling world by parting ways with All Elite Wrestling in 2023. She later signed with WWE and debuted in-ring during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Meanwhile, Jade still seems to have friends from her previous workplace. One of them happens to be the former AEW Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter. The latter has been absent from TV since her last match against Toni Storm at Double or Nothing 2023, where she lost the women's title.

Meanwhile, Jamie sent some flowers to Cargill following her impressive Royal Rumble debut. Jade took to her Instagram story to share the picture and thanked her for the lovely gift.

"Came home to these bad babies. Thank you @jamiehayter, miss you girl! #thankful," Cargill wrote on her IG story.

WWE legend praised Jade Cargill after her Royal Rumble debut

As mentioned earlier, Jade made her highly anticipated WWE in-ring debut during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match and took the world by storm with her presence.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T showered praise on Cargill after her in-ring debut:

"Jade Cargill, she's got like that star appeal. Jade [is] definitely gonna shake up the women's division, and she might even take over the women's division if she plays her cards right." [H/T Wrestling INC]

Meanwhile, Cargill is set to properly join the WWE women's division, and only time will tell what Triple H has in store for her after the mind-blowing Rumble debut.

