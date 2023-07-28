Missed opportunity? AEW stars are not allowed to talk about a long-awaited dream match backstage – Reports

According to a recent report, AEW higher-ups could be planning the most anticipated feud ever since the return of CM Punk for the "All In" event in Wembley this August.

Last year, after the All Out media scrum, CM Punk was allegedly involved in an infamous backstage incident with the EVPs, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, where a physical altercation also reportedly took place. Eventually, the incident resulted in the suspension of all the wrestlers involved.

Following the incident, the wrestling community was divided into two sides. Meanwhile, another section was hoping for the real-life beef between the stars to be turned into a storyline by Tony Khan. Later, the belief became much stronger after the return of CM Punk on the debut episode of AEW Collision.

Fans were hoping for a potential feud between Punk alongside FTR and The Elite for the upcoming "All In" event. However, no seeds have been planted as of now and the Wembley event is just weeks away. Meanwhile, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company might be planning the most anticipated feud for the big event in some capacity:

"To some, FTR & Punk vs. Omega & Bucks could be that big match but there hasn’t been even a tease of that. Granted, that match shouldn’t be teased at all and should be shot with a big angle on TV about a month out, which is where we are. If there are issues, there would be none with FTR vs. Bucks, and Omega vs. Punk... but the key aspect in the build of that match would be things that, up to this point, nobody is allowed to talk about," the report stated.

Andrew Karluk @AndrewKarluk @JobberNationTV The real move is for everyone to out their egos aside and do Punk-Omega or CMFTR vs The Elite.



But they don’t know how to do business, so they won’t. Imagine if Bret Hart refused to work with Shawn Michaels.

Why AEW higher-ups should try to convince CM Punk and The Elite to work together?

According to recent reports, The Elite members, specifically Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson have straight out refused to work with CM Punk. As a matter of fact, both parties even refuse to share the building with him, as Punk seemingly has his own show in "AEW Collision" now.

However, if you look at it from a business perspective, the alleged real-life beef could work wonders for AEW if turned into a storyline angle. The best example of that has to be Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, who had legitimate problems with each other but still produced gold with their epic matches and rivalries.

Similarly, Tony Khan needs to figure out a way so that the top stars can listen to the fans and work together for a match at "All In" with huge potential. Henceforth, only time will tell whether fans will really witness it.

