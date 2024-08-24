Mistico shockingly unmasked by AEW star

The wrestling fans recently saw an AEW star unmask Mistico during a match. The star in question here is Kyle Fletcher.

On August 23, 2024, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre hosted the "Viernes Espectacular" event in Arena Mexico in Mexico. During the event, the Men's International Grand Prix also took place which featured an Elimination Tag Match where Team World defeated Team Mexico.

The participants were Máscara Dorada, Volador Jr., Esfinge, Euforia, El Valiente, Templario, Místico, Titán, Ultimo Guerrero & Atlantis Jr. for Team Mexico. On the other hand, Claudio Castagnoli, Yota Tsuji, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Mansoor, Ikuro Kwon, Flip Gordon, Robbie X, AKIRA, Rocky Romero & Kyle Fletcher represented Team World.

During the match, AEW star Kyle Fletcher shockingly ripped off Mistico's mask, rolled him up for a pinfall, and eliminated the former WWE star from the bout. The 41-year-old's back was facing the camera. So the fans couldn't see his face.

MJF wants to face former WWE star Mistico

MJF recently defended the AEW American Championship against Templario in his CMLL debut. Ahead of his match in a press conference, The Wolf of Wrestling was asked who he would like to face inside the squared circle.

To this, MJF replied by saying that he would like to go one-on-one against the legendary Mistico.

“Mistico. Outside of that, money talks. You want to see MJF here again, it either has to be the matchup of a lifetime or mucho dinero. I got better stuff to do, like count my money on Long Island, New York," Friedman said.

The Luchador often wrestles for Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. Therefore, Khan might book the match in his promotion. The Mexican star currently works for CMLL and is the current NWA World Historic Middleweight Champion. He is also known for his tenure in WWE where he wrestled under the ring name Sin Cara.

