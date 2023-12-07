MJF accuses former AEW Tag Team Champion of being The Devil

Before his match against The Devil's henchmen, MJF accused an AEW star of being the man behind the mask tonight. The star in question would be Hangman Adam Page.

Backstage, Renee Paquette was outside of the AEW World Champion's locker room as she was waiting to interview him. Coincidentally, Page happened to pass by, so she took the chance to talk to him.

In the middle of the interview, MJF came out and joined the conversation. The two took a walk down memory lane and brought up some moments they shared in the past, including their previous matches. This led to some verbal jabs between the two.

As they continued talking, Friedman accused Page of being the Devil. Hangman laughed it off to talk about his theory that MJF was The Devil, and everything was his attempt to cover up his identity.

It remains to be seen when The Devil will reveal their identity. However, with their actions becoming more and more frequent, this may happen anytime soon, and the mystery behind the man in the mask may come to light.

