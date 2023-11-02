MJF isn't the only AEW star to break a long-standing title record this week

MJF broke two different records while holding the AEW World Championship this week, but he isn't the only man on the roster who has broken a long-standing record.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently surpassed Kenny Omega's record of 346 days as the AEW World Champion, while also breaking Jon Moxley's record of 347 days as champion across his three separate reigns. However, it should be noted that Moxley's record doesn't include his 59-day stretch as the Interim AEW World Champion in 2022.

But with all of these records being broken by MJF, it has overshadowed an even bigger accomplishment that Samoa Joe has achieved this week, as he has made history in Ring of Honor.

Samoa Joe recently set the new record for the longest reigning ROH Television Champion at 568 days and counting (at the time of writing, of course), breaking Jay Lethal's record of 567 days, which was set in 2015.

With Joe breaking Lethal's record, he not only holds the record for the longest-reigning ROH Television Champion, but he still holds the record for the longest-reigning ROH World Champion, as his run with the belt in 2003 and 2004 lasted 645 days.

For comparison, the record for the longest reign as champion for the other singles championship in Ring of Honor, the ROH Pure Championship, is 350 days. That was set by Nigel McGuinness between 2005 and 2006, so if Joe wants to break another record, it's there for the taking.

Are MJF and Samoa Joe heading for another showdown?

One of the toughest AEW World Championship defenses that MJF has had during his reign as champion took place on the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite against Samoa Joe, where Max defied the odds and choked out the Samoan Submission Machine.

Since then, Joe has had his sights set on getting a rematch against Friedman, since the referee didn't see the wrist tape Max used to help put Joe to sleep. So much so that Joe has offered his services to the Salt of the Earth.

On the October 25th edition of Dynamite, Samoa Joe confronted MJF in the trainer's room, where he told him that he would happily be his friend and look out for him, but only if he got another shot at the AEW World Championship.

With the likes of Samoa Joe, Jay White and Wardlow all gunning for Max's AEW World Championship, as well as The Gunns and the Gates of Agony wanting his ROH Tag Team titles, the end of 2023 is going to be a busy few weeks for the Salt of the Earth.

Who do you think will dethrone Maxwell Jacob Friedman? Let us know in the comments section below!

