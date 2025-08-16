  • home icon
  • AEW
  • MJF Again Crosses All the Limits Outside AEW; Blockbuster Match With Huge Stipulation Announced

MJF Again Crosses All the Limits Outside AEW; Blockbuster Match With Huge Stipulation Announced

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 16, 2025 08:44 GMT
MJF
MJF [Image via: AEW's Instagram]

MJF has been basking in his glory as the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion. He won the title after defeating Averno at CMLL Viernes Espectacular in Arena Mexico. Recently, The Salt of the Earth defended his title against Zandokan Jr., where he crossed all the limits to retain his title.

Ad

The former AEW World Champion used a low blow to put an end to his match with Zandokan Jr. It was a disrespectful act by the 29-year-old that garnered him a hail of boos in the arena. Following his match, Mistico made his way to the ring to challenge The Salt of the Earth for a match at CMLL 92nd Anniversario.

Initially, the Latino superstar challenged MJF for a 'Mask vs. Hair' match. However, the AEW star turned down this challenge and went for a Mask vs. Title match instead. Following the confrontation, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared to show respect, only to deceive Mistico with a sudden attack in the middle of the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former AEW World Champion ripped off Mistico’s mask and wore it as a sign of disrespect before delivering a piledriver in the ring to put the luchador down. To escalate the mockery, MJF draped the U.S. flag over Mistico in a blatant display of disrespect.

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Ad

MJF sends a message to Hangman Adam Page ahead of AEW World Title match at Forbidden Door

MJF is set to face Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door next weekend. It will be The Salt of the Earth Casino Gauntlet contract match, and fans are highly excited for this bout. Ahead of this high-stakes match, the 29-year-old sent a bold message to The Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

Ad

Taking to X (fka Twitter), the Happy Gilmore 2 star claimed that Page has seen nothing yet. It could be a major hint towards Friedman having an underlying plan for his title match. In the past, the former AEW World Champion has often manipulated the situations as per his needs, and such a message ahead of his title match might carry huge implications.

"You ain’t seen nothing yet," he wrote.
Ad

Check out his X post below:

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications