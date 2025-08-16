MJF Again Crosses All the Limits Outside AEW; Blockbuster Match With Huge Stipulation Announced

MJF has been basking in his glory as the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion. He won the title after defeating Averno at CMLL Viernes Espectacular in Arena Mexico. Recently, The Salt of the Earth defended his title against Zandokan Jr., where he crossed all the limits to retain his title.The former AEW World Champion used a low blow to put an end to his match with Zandokan Jr. It was a disrespectful act by the 29-year-old that garnered him a hail of boos in the arena. Following his match, Mistico made his way to the ring to challenge The Salt of the Earth for a match at CMLL 92nd Anniversario.Initially, the Latino superstar challenged MJF for a 'Mask vs. Hair' match. However, the AEW star turned down this challenge and went for a Mask vs. Title match instead. Following the confrontation, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared to show respect, only to deceive Mistico with a sudden attack in the middle of the ring.The former AEW World Champion ripped off Mistico’s mask and wore it as a sign of disrespect before delivering a piledriver in the ring to put the luchador down. To escalate the mockery, MJF draped the U.S. flag over Mistico in a blatant display of disrespect.MJF sends a message to Hangman Adam Page ahead of AEW World Title match at Forbidden DoorMJF is set to face Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door next weekend. It will be The Salt of the Earth Casino Gauntlet contract match, and fans are highly excited for this bout. Ahead of this high-stakes match, the 29-year-old sent a bold message to The Anxious Millennial Cowboy.Taking to X (fka Twitter), the Happy Gilmore 2 star claimed that Page has seen nothing yet. It could be a major hint towards Friedman having an underlying plan for his title match. In the past, the former AEW World Champion has often manipulated the situations as per his needs, and such a message ahead of his title match might carry huge implications.&quot;You ain’t seen nothing yet,&quot; he wrote.Check out his X post below:Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINKYou ain’t seen nothing yet.