MJF attempts to use WWE Hall of Famer's iconic move on AEW Dynamite

It seems that as of late MJF has made a habit of using many WWE references. Last week on Dynamite, he name-dropped the likes of Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and even Vince McMahon when cutting a promo on Adam Cole.

On today's episode, the AEW World Champion took on the Panama City Playboy in a title eliminator match. During the match, Maxwell seemed to have tried Shawn Michaels' pose. Cole winning this would guarantee him a future shot at the title. This match came as a result of the former NXT Champion confronting the Salt of the Earth asking for a shot at the top prize in All Elite Wrestling.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was seen squatting a little and flexing his biceps while taunting Adam Cole. To others, it may have seemed like normal taunting, but to wrestling fans, AEW World Champion was doing The Heartbreak Kid's iconic pose. Michaels has revealed in the past that this pose was inspired by Elvis Presley.

Despite his valiant efforts and close pinfalls, Adam Cole couldn't get the job done due to the match time limit. He had MJF in a precarious position already, and to lose it in this fashion let the challenger ask for a rematch. The champion simply turned away clutching his title, what was indeed a scare for MJF.

How do you feel about the result of tonight's match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes