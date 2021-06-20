MJF blames wrestling legend for blatant attack on Dynamite

AEW star MJF has given a weird explanation for attacking wrestling legend and senior producer Dean Malenko on Dynamite.

During this week's episode of Friday Night Dynamite, Jake Hager defeated Wardlow in an MMA Cage Rules fight. The aftermath of the match saw MJF and his stablemate Shawn Spears assaulting both Hager and Chris Jericho.

Friedman also tried to break the injured arm of Chris Jericho by locking him in an armbar submission, but AEW senior producer Dean Malenko interjected himself to prevent further damage.

The moment that took everyone by surprise was when MJF punched 60-year old Dean Malenko and left him unconscious in the ring.

After witnessing such a sight, a fan asked MJF on Twitter why he laid his hands on Dean Malenko, who's suffering from Parkison's disease.

The Sal of Earth quickly acknowledged the tweet, replying that he does not discriminate against anyone, and Dean Malenko had no one to blame but himself for what had happened.

"I don’t discriminate. Everyone should know by now. That’s on Dean", said MJF.

It remains to be seen if MJF will face repercussions for his actions. In all likelihood, a wrestler is handed suspension when he attacks an official.

MJF will face Sammy Guevara on the June 30th episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite

AEW Dynamite will finally return to its original Wednesday night slot from June 30. The company has announced MJF vs. Sammy Guevara as the main event for the show.

This is the first time both men will face each other in a singles match, having previously competed in only tag matches as part of the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle.

MJF and Sammy Guevara were also involved in a Twitter battle this past week. They have already built up the hype for this match, and fans will be delighted to watch this contest.

Even this week, when MJF laid his hands on Dean Malenko, the Spanish God rushed down to the ring. However, MJF had already retreated from the ring. The intense staredown between the two men really hyped up their upcoming match.

