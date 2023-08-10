MJF went on a promo spree tonight on Dynamite. Initially cutting a promo on Adam Cole, he did not hold back and dissed his best friend, Roderick Strong.

Following Adam Cole's revelation that he wanted to go after the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles at All In during its Zero Hour, Roderick Strong addressed him. Strong wondered why Cole turned to MJF as his partner when he could have chosen someone with ROH experience.

The AEW World Champion immediately cut him off and cut a promo. He mentioned how he was getting frustrated with the former WWE Superstar and his weird jealous ex-girlfriend vibes, alluding to Strong's adverse reactions to the buildup of his friendship with Adam Cole.

"Okay listen up Roddy 'The Simp' Strong. I'm getting really sick and tired of your weirdo jealous, ex-girlfriend vibes. So, here's what I want you to do, I want you to do whatever all you weird, generic white people noramlly do in this situation." (0:20-0:40)

Moments later, the Kingdom, a tag team under Ring of Honor, came out to console Roderick Strong after the verbal assault. They held him in an embrace while staring down Adam Cole.

