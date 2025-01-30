MJF blasts potential Grand Slam Australia opponent; teases rematch with former AEW World Champion

MJF had ominous words for his potential Grand Slam Australia opponent before the latter's match on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. He also had a run-in with another former World Champion, once again hinting at a possible rivalry between the two.

After a blockbuster opening match that saw Will Ospreay defeat Brian Cage and then suffer a beatdown at the hands of The Don Callis Family alongside Kenny Omega, cameras at the back caught Renee Paquette waiting outside Swerve Strickland's locker room. Interestingly, Hangman Page barged into his arch-rival's locker room, brushing past Paquette. He looked inside before leaving, stating that The Realest was not there.

The Cowboy, while on the move, refused to explain to Paquette why he appeared to be searching for Swerve, nor did he address the fact that he retired Christopher Daniels at Collision: Maximum Carnage. Page collided with Maxwell Jacob Friedman as he walked, briefly staring down the former AEW World Champion before leaving.

Friedman then ranted to Paquette about the AEW fanbase's unwavering support for The Hangman despite his recent violent actions. He then shifted his focus onto Jeff Jarrett, suggesting that The Last Outlaw would be defeated by Claudio Castagnoli in their match later that same episode of Dynamite, just as he had 'prophesied' the week before.

The Wolf of Wrestling lashed out at Jarrett again, calling him a narcissist for refusing his help to win the AEW World Championship. Friedman concluded by suggesting that he now had a new offer for Double J, hinting that he was determined to spoil his last ride and once more teasing a match between the two, which could take place at Grand Slam Australia.

Following their confrontation last week and meeting this Wednesday, it remains to be seen whether a new feud is also brewing between MJF and Hangman Page.

