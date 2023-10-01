"MJF is my boyfriend" - 34-year-old star makes hilarious claim about AEW World Champion

A popular rapper is all over AEW World Champion MJF once again, as he continues to tease him with his words and infuriate him on social media.

The star in question is 34-year-old The Acclaimed rapper, Max Caster. Caster is also the World Trios Champion alongside Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. Furthermore, Platinum Max has undoubtedly managed to get over with fans through his raps and taking hilarious shots at his opponents.

Caster never fails to entertain fans on the internet with his social media activities. It is now widely known among the Internet wrestling community that Max likes to tease the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, MJF, by expressing his 'love' for him. The two often share hilarious banter on social media.

Now, The Acclaimed rapper is at it again, as he takes to the "X" social media platform to make a hilarious claim about Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Furthermore, Caster was also wearing Maxwell's merch in the shared picture. Here is what Caster tweeted about The Devil:

"MJF is my boyfriend 😎"

Expand Tweet

MJF calls out Max Caster for harassing him

The AEW World Champion is clearly not amused with Max Caster constantly mentioning and teasing him on social media. In the past, Maxwell has chosen to remain silent, perhaps to avoid confrontation. However, it seems the champion has had enough, as he called out Caster on the "X" social media platform:

"I’m telling you right now. If I find one more god dahm [sic] love letter in my bag we’re fighting."

Expand Tweet

The the AEW World Champion is also not happy to see Caster wearing his merch in the tweeted picture, and called him out for that as well. Well, it would be interesting and hilarious to see the two in the ring somewhere down the line and only time will tell when that moment arrives.