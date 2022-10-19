MJF breaks character to send a three-word message to Hangman Page after his scary injury on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) took to Twitter to send a three-word message to Hangman Adam Page after his brutal injury on the latest episode of Dynamite.

The former AEW World Champion was unable to finish his title match against Jon Moxley in the main event of this week's show. AEW has since confirmed via a message on Twitter that Hangman suffered a concussion and is under their concussion protocol.

Following the conclusion of the episode, Friedman, who is arguably AEW's biggest heel, took to Twitter to send his best wishes to Page.

"Prayes for Hangman," wrote Friedman.

Check out MJF's tweet below:

Friedman is currently feuding with Moxley and has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship after winning the Casino Battle Royal at All Out.

MJF will face Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear

The Salt of the Earth will face Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW's final pay-per-view of the year, Full Gear.

Following Moxley's match on Dynamite, he called out MJF, who walked out to the ring with his chip and hinted at cashing in on the current world champion.

However, Friedman changed his mind as he handed the chip to William Regal and surprisingly claimed that he wanted to face Moxley at his best. This led to him challenging The Purveyor of Violence at Full Gear.

Friedman is regarded as one of the 'four pillars' of AEW alongside Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, and Sammy Guevara. However, he is the only one among the four men who is yet to win a championship in the company. Come November 19 that could change, with Friedman becoming the first of the 'four pillars' to win the AEW World Title.

It remains to be seen how The Salt of the Earth's title challenge will pan out at Full Gear.

Do you think MJF will become the new AEW World Champion at Full Gear 2022? Sound off in the comment section.

