MJF breaks silence after Bobby Lashley threatens to kick him out of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

MJF earned himself a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship at All In Texas by winning the Casino Gauntlet match. However, he may lose the force that was instrumental in him getting that opportunity following the events on Dynamite this week.During the July 23rd edition of Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman continued his rant with his faction, The Hurt Syndicate, about winning back the World title. Bobby Lashley, frustrated with MJF for only being concerned about himself, put his hands on him and threatened to kick him out of the group by giving him the 'thumbs down.'Surprisingly, MVP and Shelton Benjamin seemingly agreed with Lashley's actions and chose not to interfere in the matter. Later, The Salt of the Earth came down to the ring to get a lot off his chest. He made it clear that he did not need Bobby Lashley to win back the AEW World Championship.&quot;I don't need Bobby Lashley to get back my World Championship, you understand ... I don't need Bob.&quot;MJF also called the current World Champion, &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page, a hypocrite for not wrestling him until he executed his Casino Gauntlet contract. He stated that he would beat Page fair and square, which might have to be the case, considering that his stint as a Hurt Syndicate member is looking to end soon.