MJF breaks silence after Bobby Lashley threatens to kick him out of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 24, 2025 02:12 GMT
MJF cutting a promo on AEW Dynamite (Image via AEW
MJF cutting a promo on AEW Dynamite (Image via AEW's X)

MJF earned himself a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship at All In Texas by winning the Casino Gauntlet match. However, he may lose the force that was instrumental in him getting that opportunity following the events on Dynamite this week.

Ad

During the July 23rd edition of Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman continued his rant with his faction, The Hurt Syndicate, about winning back the World title. Bobby Lashley, frustrated with MJF for only being concerned about himself, put his hands on him and threatened to kick him out of the group by giving him the 'thumbs down.'

Surprisingly, MVP and Shelton Benjamin seemingly agreed with Lashley's actions and chose not to interfere in the matter. Later, The Salt of the Earth came down to the ring to get a lot off his chest. He made it clear that he did not need Bobby Lashley to win back the AEW World Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I don't need Bobby Lashley to get back my World Championship, you understand ... I don't need Bob."

MJF also called the current World Champion, "Hangman" Adam Page, a hypocrite for not wrestling him until he executed his Casino Gauntlet contract. He stated that he would beat Page fair and square, which might have to be the case, considering that his stint as a Hurt Syndicate member is looking to end soon.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications