MJF breaks silence after Collision, sends a warning to top AEW star

AEW World Champion MJF had a simple message for the pro wrestling world after a hard-hitting match against Kenny Omega, where he emerged victorious.

After beating Omega in what was seen as a monumental effort, Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to Twitter to thank his fans. In the same post, he also sent a warning to his opponent at Full Gear 2023, Jay White.

“Thank you. I’m tired. You’re next Jay [White],” Friedman tweeted.

The Cleaner and MJF put on a match for the ages on Collision. The contest involved a lot of exquisite moves and several near falls. Kenny Omega even put Friedman through a table, which made the fans in the arena lose their minds.

At one point, Don Callis came out to create chaos but was immediately shut down by Omega. Friedman then hit a heatseeker on The Cleaner, which only led to a two count. The Devil later delivered yet another heatseeker on his opponent, allowing him to secure the win.

With the victory, MJF will overtake Omega as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history. His upcoming title defense against Jay White at Full Gear will surely be a spectacle, given how things have shaped up over the past few weeks.