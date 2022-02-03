"Beat that Bum twice" - MJF breaks silence after historic win over former WWE Champion on Dynamite

On this week's edition of Dynamite, MJF made history by becoming the first-ever superstar to beat CM Punk in AEW. Shortly after the match, the leader of The Pinnacle took to Twitter to break his silence regarding the victory.

The main event showdown between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and CM Punk could very well go down as one of the best matches in AEW history. The former initially won the contest after using wrist tape to choke out Punk but the match was restarted.

Following the restart, Punk was once again beaten after being taken out by the Dynamite Diamond Ring. In his post-match tweet, MJF boasted about beating Punk twice in one night, in Chicago of all places.

"Second city. So I beat that Bum twice."

In the match's closing stages between Punk and Friedman, Wardlow made his way down to the ring. Mr. Mayhem stood face-to-face with The Second City Saint as he quietly handed his Pinnacle stablemate the Dynamite Diamond Ring behind the referee's back.

MJF used the ring to his advantage, smacking Punk in the face with it and covering him for the three-count. This was possibly the biggest win in AEW for the Salt of the Earth.

What could be next in store for MJF in AEW?

On the back of a massive win over CM Punk, Maxwell is now expected to take great pleasure in his historic victory and potentially even call for a celebration with the rest of The Pinnacle.

The upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite will be the one to watch out for due to the same reason.

However, the feud between Punk and Friedman could continue going forward. AEW could even choose to extend the feud until their first pay-per-view of the year, Revolution, which is scheduled for March 6, 2022.

Wardlow is also another interesting aspect of this ongoing storyline, and it has been suggested that he could soon betray his Pinnacle boss, MJF.

What was your reaction to the main event of this week's Dynamite? Let us know in the comments below.

