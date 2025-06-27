MJF breaks silence after invading another company to attack former WWE star

The former AEW World Champion MJF surprisingly attacked an ex-WWE Superstar by invading another promotion this week. Max had a lot to say to the star after the invasion took place.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman attacked the former WWE Superstar Mistico (fka Sin Cara). MJF wrestled the CMLL star last week at Grand Slam Mexico, but the match ended in a DQ after Max hit the veteran Luchador with a low blow. The animosity between the two continues as The Wolf of Wrestling made his return to MLW after five years this week to attack Mistico from behind.

After invading MLW and attacking the erstwhile Sin Cara, The Salt of the Earth made it clear that he is not done with the CMLL legend. In his promo, MJF also said that they are going to wrestle again, implying a rematch, where he will beat him:

"Listen to me real quick. I ain't through with you boy, not by a long shot. We're going to wrestle again and when we do, I'm going to beat you with an inch of your life. And that's after I'm done making a mockery of your country, your countrymen, your company of CMLL. Listen--becasue my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman and I'm better than you [and you know it]" Max said.

Check out the video below:

Mistico was lying down at the ringside while the former AEW World Champion was cutting his promo. It will be interesting to see when the two will square off again.

MJF is set for a huge stipulation four-way match on AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday, on the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF will be in a four-way match against AR Fox, Brody King, and Anthony Bowens. The winner of this contest will get a No.2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2025 on July 12.

The winner of the Casino Gauntlet at All In will get a World Championship contract that he could cash in anytime he wants. Fans will have to wait and see if Maxwell Jaob Friedman gets the No.2 spot for Casino Gauntlet.

Please credit 'MLW on X' and H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription while using the quotes in the first half of the article.

