MJF breaks silence after being kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite

AEW star MJF is currently fighting multiple battles. He has his sights set on All Elite Wrestling World Champion Hangman Page and Mark Briscoe, who are his arch-nemesis. Meanwhile, his own faction, The Hurt Syndicate, abandoned him tonight on Dynamite.Last week, Bobby Lashley put his hands on MJF after he crossed the line. When he approached The Syndicate on this week's episode of Dynamite, Shelton Benjamin revealed that Maxwell is no longer part of the faction. The former also said that The Salt of the Earth was part of the group because MVP supported him. The night didn't end for him there. MJF went on to confront Hangman because the latter had called him a coward the previous week.After the main event match between Ricochet and Mark Briscoe, the latter decided to pick some bones with Maxwell and therefore called him out. The former AEW World Champion had a plan to ambush Mark, but it backfired when The Cowboy interrupted, and he had to run away.Later, after all the shenanigans, The Salt of Earth took to X/Twitter and said that he's a winner and not a coward.&quot;I’m not a coward. I’m a winner,&quot; he wrote.The former AEW World Champion will face Mark Briscoe next week on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see who comes out victorious.