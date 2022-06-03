Watch: MJF smashes a fan's phone after begging Tony Khan to get fired on AEW Dynamite this week

MJF was seen smashing a fan's phone while leaving the arena after delivering a scathing pipe bomb promo on AEW Dynamite this week.

His blistering promo directed towards AEW president Tony Khan has shaken the wrestling world. After losing to Wardlow at Double or Nothing, The Salt of Earth delivered a memorable pipe bomb promo that blurred the line between reality and storyline. He didn't hold anything back as he voiced his frustrations in a manner that stunned everyone.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media, where the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner can be seen smashing a fan's phone. While exiting the arena through the crowd after his thunderous promo, he remained in character. Showing kayfabe frustration towards everyone, MJF hit a fan's hand and caused his phone to crash hard on the ground:

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager The world would end before MJF breaks kayfabe.



He likely broke that guy's phone on his way out. LMAO. The world would end before MJF breaks kayfabe.He likely broke that guy's phone on his way out. LMAO. https://t.co/s4LQrewbGB

The Pinnacle leader is well-known for always conforming to the art of kayfabe and never breaking character. With his incredible heel antics, he has earned a reputation for always playing his part whenever he makes public appearances.

Fan reactions to MJF's phone-shattering incident

Arguably the hottest topic in the professional wrestling industry, MJF's method of constantly protecting kayfabe has garnered polarizing responses from fans around the world.

Fans are often quite passionate about voicing their thoughts on what their favorite wrestlers are up to, and the phone incident received some interesting comments and responses. Here are some notable fan reactions to the tweet:

Joongi @Joongi__ @DrainBamager I... hope his cell phone is alright, it would suck if the screen got broken or something @DrainBamager I... hope his cell phone is alright, it would suck if the screen got broken or something

Ian McKenna @IanTheMckenna @DrainBamager He literally spoke about being the most engrossing performer and the safest worker who doesn’t drop people on their heads. Kayfabe more broken than that guy’s phone. @DrainBamager He literally spoke about being the most engrossing performer and the safest worker who doesn’t drop people on their heads. Kayfabe more broken than that guy’s phone.

The Salt of the Earth has been an featured part of the AEW roster in recent months. Prior to the storyline with Wardlow, he feuded with CM Punk, which turned out to be a classic rivalry to be remembered for ages.

His incredible promo definitely sparked buzz from the wrestling world that will be talked about for years to come. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the utilmate heel of modern-day wrestling.

