"It was missing something" - MJF claims that AEW was lost without him during his three-month absence

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) believes that the promotion was "lost" without his presence.

The 26-year-old was absent for three months after his infamous promo on Dynamite where he took shots at Tony Khan. He also called out the AEW President for pushing former WWE stars.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani during the latest edition of The MMA Hour, Friedman claimed that his absence was certainly felt within the promotion over the last three months.

"I think if you look at AEW, I think a prime example if you don't believe me when I say 'AEW is lost without me' is again, these last three months. And I'm not saying the show still wasn't solid, it was. But, it just felt like it was missing something and we all know it was me," said MJF. [From live show at the time of writing]

MJF made his return at AEW All Out

Since his promo on Dynamite after AEW Double or Nothing, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was absent for quite some time.

However, at the recent AEW All Out pay-per-view, The Salt of the Earth finally made his return. During the Casino Ladder Match, Friedman entered as the 'Joker'.

He refused to reveal his identity during the contest and was assisted by Stokely Hathaway and his newly-formed faction, The Firm. During the closing stages of the show, Friedman finally unveiled his identity, confronting CM Punk following his win over Jon Moxley in the main event.

At the time, he hinted at reigniting his feud with Punk for his newly-won AEW World Championship. However, Punk was forced to vacate the title due to a reported injury.

AEW has since hinted at the possibility of a feud between Friedman and Jon Moxley after the two men came face-to-face on Dynamite a few weeks ago.

This Wednesday, Moxley will face Bryan Danielson in the final of the AEW World Championship Tournament. The new champion is expected to feud with MJF down the road.

Please credit The MMA Hour and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far