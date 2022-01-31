"I'm better than the best in the world" - Top star takes a massive shot at AEW's CM Punk 

MJF recently took a dig at fellow AEW star and rival CM Punk's, saying that he's better than the latter, who claims to be the "Best in the World."

The Salt of the Earth and Punk are currently involved in a heated and deeply personal feud in All Elite Wrestling. The two have been trading barbs for many weeks now, with things becoming physical last Wednesday when MJF and his Pinnacle stablemates brutalized Punk.

Ahead of their dream match on this Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite, MJF took to Twitter to write that he was better than his opponent and hyped up their meeting in three days. Check out his tweet below:

"I’m Better Than the Best In The World. 3 days," tweeted MJF.

The clash between The Pinnacle leader and CM Punk goes down in the latter's hometown, Chicago. As such, it's safe to assume the crowd would be in complete support of the former WWE star and that MJF could get booed off the arena if he tried using some underhanded tactics to win.

Could MJF hand CM Punk his first loss in AEW?

Since joining Tony Khan's promotion in August 2021, Punk has been on a winning spree against a variety of opponents like Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston and more.

However, it's worth noting that though CM Punk remains undefeated, he has come close to losing many times, most notably during his match with Wardlow two weeks back.

MJF would hope to capitalize upon his rival's struggles and finally end his winning streak in the company.

Moreover, The Salt of the Earth also has a numbers advantage heading into the match, with his Pinnacle stablemates lurking around to help him when needed.

Do you see MJF putting an end to Punk's winning ways in his hometown Chicago? Sound off in the comments section below.

