MJF believes the comparisons between himself and the likes of Colby Covington and Conor McGregor are "cute." It should be noted that MJF is strictly referring to their respective abilities in terms of cutting a promo. The Salt of The Earth stated that both men would be in a lot of trouble if they came into the world of AEW.

"They’d get absolutely verbally bent over, if you know what I mean." H/t MMA Fighting

MJF did mention that he enjoyed what both McGregor and Covington do in the Octagon. However, he also made it clear that they would not be able to spar with him verbally. He claims that it would just be uncomfortable for both men to even try to do so, and it would not be good for anybody to have to experience that.

"And yeah, I enjoy what both of them did. But could they spar with me? No, absolutely not. That would not be good. I don’t think that would be good for anybody, honestly. It would be uncomfortable." H/t MMA Fighting

MJF believes that MMA steals from the wrestling business

In his interview with Michael Heck, MJF also proposed the idea that many MMA promotions, including the UFC and Bellator, stole from pro-wrestling. MJF believes in the idea that many top MMA fighters have taken their cues from pro-wrestling and focused on using their personas to attract audiences.

However, MJF didn't criticise the MMA industry for doing so. In fact, he finds that promotions have stolen the tactics usually used by professional wrestlers and have used them very well. Yet, at the same time, he can't help but feel like AEW is doing it the right way.

"The word I’d use is 'stealing'.That is exactly what MMA has done and they’ve done it very well, don’t get me wrong. I believe Bellator, UFC, and all of these companies should be very proud of themselves, PRIDE back in the day. I genuinely love what they’re doing but at the same time I feel that’s what AEW’s doing. I believe that when we’re doing it right, we’re presenting professional wrestling as sport." H/t MMA Fighting

MJF had some strong words when comparing his promo skills to that of infamous MMA fighters Conor McGregor and Colby Covington. It would definitely be interesting to see MJF go head-to-head against any one of these two men, be it with his mic or his fists.