MJF costs Wardlow the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Scorpio Sky defended his newly-won TNT championship against Wardlow in this week's St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. He beat Mr. Mayhem with the help of Dan Lambert, MJF, Shawn Spears, and Austin Vanderford.

Wardlow earned the opportunity by winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the titular pay-per-view. If he had won this week's contest, he would have gotten an All Elite contract and freedom from MJF.

Mr. Mayhem dominated most of the match and started hitting the powerbomb symphony on Scorpio Sky. Dan Lambert realized his client was in trouble and distracted the referee.

Things went outside where Shawn Spears also distracted the referee, and MJF attacked Wardlow from behind. The latter hit his former bodyguard with the Dynamite Diamond ring, allowing Sky to pick up the win.

After the match, it was revealed that MJF and Dan Lambert were in cahoots. Furthermore, Wardlow got a beatdown from Vanderford, Spears, and Maxwell.

Wardlow cut ties with MJF last week on AEW Dynamite

At Revolution, Wardlow turned on MJF and helped CM Punk win their Dog Collar match. Mr. Mayhem came out to explain his actions on last week's edition of Dynamite.

Wardlow spoke about how he grew up poor and, as a result, had to align himself with people like MJF. However, he crossed the line when the latter threatened to put him and his family on the street.

He apologized to the crowd for associating with Maxwell and demanded that the latter release him from his contract and in return he would leave him alone.

Wardlow said that AEW is now his world, and he wants an All Elite contract by becoming the new TNT champion.

Can Mr. Mayhem defy the odds and break free from MJF's shackles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

