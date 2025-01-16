MJF crosses the line with WWE legend's family; concerned name lashes out

MJF crossed every possible line that he could during a promo with a WWE legend. However, the former WWE star also did not hold back and retaliated against the former AEW World Champion.

During the January 15 edition of AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, Jeff Jarrett came down to the ring to reveal more details about the final leg of his illustrious career. However, he was once again interrupted by the arrival of MJF after declining his offer to join forces with him.

It was evident that The Salt of the Earth had not taken the rejection well, as he began an outrageous rant against Jarrett. MJF took shots at him, including publicizing his alcohol issues and stating that he belonged in a rehab centre. Moreover, he also mentioned Jarrett's parents and his wife, Karen, throwing insulting jabs at them, which led to Double J firing right back at him.

The WWE legend reminded the narcissist wrestler that he was like him before he became this personality, hinting that MJF was a Jeff Jarrett rip-off. He unleashed his own spiel against the top AEW star, bringing MJF's mother into his public rant and did not hesitate in calling her a 'call girl.'

On hearing such insulting remarks about his own mother, MJF then brought up a highly sensitive topic, mentioning Jarrett's friendship with the late Owen Hart. His negative comments led to Jarrett attacking him. At that moment, the officials and Karen Jarrett came down to the ring to separate them. However, The Salt of the Earth held Karen as bait, threatening to hurt her to escape the ring.

This makes it clear that the tensions between Jeff Jarrett and MJF have escalated to a whole new level, making this storyline a must-watch on AEW television programming.

