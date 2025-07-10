MJF crosses all the lines again on AEW Dynamite; makes horrible and disturbing comments

MJF once again resorted to a verbal low blow, making a disturbing claim on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. He crossed a line and dug deep for a comment that may have hit too close to home.

Ad

During the show, Friedman and Mark Briscoe had their "talky-talk." The Sussex County Chicken was prepared for the verbal tirade and did not look worried about whatever MJF would throw at him. He went after the former AEW World Champion, claiming he was now morally bankrupt.

The Salt of the Earth proved this to be true by turning his focus to something important to Briscoe—his family. After firing shots at his livelihood, he took things up another notch by bringing up his brother, the late Jay Briscoe.

Ad

Trending

Friedman praised Jay and mentioned how he might go down as one of the best to ever do it and a great human being. He then made a bold statement, claiming that from his grave, Jay might have believed that it shouldn't have been him in the accident, but Mark instead.

Expand Tweet

Despite his claim that he could handle all of MJF's comments, including some about his brother, Mark Briscoe snapped and brawled with him. This then ultimately led to all-out chaos, with some other names on the roster joining in the fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More