MJF crosses all the lines; sends disrespectful message to late WWE legend's son

AEW star MJF sent a disrespectful message to a late WWE legend's son on social media. Brodie Lee, aka Luke Harper, was one of the most intriguing characters in the AEW and WWE locker rooms. His son, Brodie, also known as Negative One, has occasionally appeared on AEW shows.
Amanda Huber, the late great star's wife, recently made a shocking revelation on X/Twitter. She claimed that someone had sent pictures of various women to Brodie's phone number and asked if Negative One liked the photos. This is a serious matter, considering Brodie is still underage. While many were concerned, MJF commented on this situation sarcastically.
The former AEW World Champion replied in character and asked Amanda if Negative One actually liked the pictures.
"Well….did he like what he saw?" he wrote.
When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!
MJF was planning to wrestle a WWE legend
Mick Foley, one of the most hardcore WWE veterans, recently had a discussion where he was scheduled to have a match with the former AEW World Champion.
While speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WWE legend Mick Foley claimed that he and Maxwell had a secret meeting to discuss ideas for their match. However, it never materialized.
"MJF really had a great idea. Like he was really sinking his teeth into some ideas. We met, top secret meeting, no photos even available to prove there was a meeting. You have to take my word for it. We met, he has got some great idea, he really did. If I could have pulled it off, I think I may have gone in that direction," he said.
It remains to be seen if Maxwell and Mick will ever cross paths in the future.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!