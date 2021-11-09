Billy Gunn selects MJF, Darby Allin & Ruby Soho in a new version of D-Generation X (Exclusive)

MJF and Triple H are two exemplary Superstars from two different generations, and both men love their initials! According to former D-Generation X member Billy Gunn, if a modern version of the iconic faction was to be formed in AEW, MJF would be the Triple H equivalent.

Sportskeeda Wrestling had a chance to interact with the legendary tag team specialist during WrestleFest Asia 2021. Gunn was amicable, friendly, and gracious towards fans and the media. In addition to MJF, Gunn also picked Ruby Soho, Darby Allin, and The Young Bucks as a part of the faction:

"Wow, you really put me on the spot. Wow, you stumped me. Well, so let's start with the leader. We have to have a leader. So, who would be the leader? Let's take me out of it, because I was the best one of the whole group (laughs). So, I'm a big MJF fan. So, I'll go with MJF as the Triple H guy. X-Pac we'd have to go maybe Darby Allin. The New Age Outlaws, we'd have to go, let's go Young Bucks. They're kinda New Age Outlawish," said Gunn.

Who's Chyna then?

"And our Chyna would have to be...let's go Ruby Soho," added Gunn.

Is MJF capable of leading a faction as Triple H did?

MJF certainly does a commendable job of leading his own faction of villains entitled The Pinnacle. One has to wonder how over they would be, in a different time, during a different era. The Young Bucks are a part of The Elite, the other major heel faction from AEW!

