"MJF all day long" - WWE veteran makes bold prediction on major AEW title match

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has weighed in with a bold prediction involving MJF and the main event of the upcoming AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view.

During the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk cut a promo on both Hangman Page and Jon Moxley ahead of his unification match with Moxley on the August 24th edition of the show.

Many have since suspected that the reason the match is happening sooner than All Out is that fans might see Hangman interject himself in the match, or see a potential reutn from Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Roderick weak @roderickfromzf As it stands, CM Punk is scheduled to defeat Jon Moxley, Hangman Page and MJF in a 1 vs 3 handicap match, but he has direct instructions from Tony Khan himself to make Moxley look real real real strong. As it stands, CM Punk is scheduled to defeat Jon Moxley, Hangman Page and MJF in a 1 vs 3 handicap match, but he has direct instructions from Tony Khan himself to make Moxley look real real real strong.

Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke openly about whether or not he would have Hangman Page, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, or both involved in the title picture.

However, Ray eventually landed on the "Salt of the Earth."

“I’m sure they planted a seed with Hangman to do something and they’ll get back to it, whether that’s next week or in four weeks, who knows? But if I have my choice on inserting somebody into this story, if they’re inserting anybody whether it’s MJF or Hangman, I’m going with MJF all day long.” [From 15:53-16:10]

Ray did acknowledge that Hangman being called out in the promo could potentially lead to something down the line, but in reality, is Hangman Page the logical pick over Friedman?

"Maybe Hangman Page is going to return the favour to [CM] Punk in Chicago I don’t know but listen, of all the scenarios we’ve been discussing, let’s say somebody was inserted into this Mox/Punk storyline. Whether it’s going to turn into a three-way or who’s getting another title shot whatever, who would you rather have in there, MJF or Hangman Page?"[From 13:50-14:15]

MJF has not been seen in AEW since June 2022

It's been nearly three months since AEW fans last saw Maxwell Jacob Friedman in the ring, with his last match coming against Wardlow at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May.

However, his last appearance before supposedly walking out of the company was on the June 1st edition of the show, where he cut a scathing promo on AEW president Tony Khan.

James @sir_spider There's a giant "FREE MJF" sign right as 3 members of The Pinnacle are walking to the ring



I see right through you there, Tony. There's a giant "FREE MJF" sign right as 3 members of The Pinnacle are walking to the ringI see right through you there, Tony.

Eagle-eyed viewers of AEW TV will have spotted signs in the crowd in the weeks following his promo referencing the "Salt of the Earth," but at the time of writing, nothing has been mentioned of the young star on TV.

