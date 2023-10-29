MJF defeats Kenny Omega on AEW Collision, set to make history

During the latest episode of Collision, AEW World Champion MJF overcame Kenny Omega's challenge and is set to surpass a record.

On this week's show, The Cleaner was set to challenge the AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, to win the title for the second time in his career. Omega also had his previous longest reign as the world champion in mind, which Max was going to surpass in a few days.

During the main event of Collision, MJF came out to defend his title, while Kenny had to defend his record as the longest-reigning champion. The match was exhilarating from the start and went on longer than expected.

Although there was a time limit set for the bout, it just went on due to not getting any results. Towards the end, Don Callis also showed up to distract Kenny Omega, but he left after some time.

At the conclusion of the match, The Devil managed to retain his title with a convincing win over one of the best wrestlers in the world, and with that, Maxwell will surpass Kenny as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion. Following the match, MJF also showed respect to Kenny Omega.

The Salt of the Earth is set to defend his world title against Jay White at the upcoming Full Gear PPV. It remains to be seen who walks out as the champion.

