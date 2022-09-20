"Overrated" - MJF destroys former WWE champion in vicious tirade

AEW star MJF fired shots at former World Champion Jon Moxley during an interview.

Friedman, who returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion at All Out after a three-month absence, is likely to burst into the world title scene soon. He won the Casino Battle Royal as a masked joker at the pay-per-view. On a recent episode of Dynamite, he accused Jon Moxley of playing a character of a really "scared and poor" little boy from Cincinnati who drowns his drama in alcohol like a "worthless drunk."

During an appearance on MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Friedman professed that Moxley is not the tough guy he is portraying himself to be.

"Jon Moxley represents, or is presenting to you, a version of himself that is this [Jon Moxley impression] ‘This big, bad tough guy, I’ll drink your blood, I’ll break your bones man!’ It’s neat, but deep down I don’t think it’s him. I think he’s still that scared little boy from the slums of Cincinnati, and he’s putting on an act." (H/T - ITR)

He further went on to mention that the former WWE Superstar is overrated.

"So in that sense I think he’s overrated. I think people are kind of buying wolf tickets when it comes to Jon Moxley. Great professional wrestler, great on the microphone, but I don’t think he’s who he’s claiming to be.” (H/T - ITR)

MJF claims to be the exact opposite of Jon Moxley

Elaborating more on the topic, The Salt on Earth highlighted the difference between him and Moxley.

In the same interview, MJF highlighted that he always keeps it real by not portraying himself as a different person on world television. He also pointed towards Helwani and said that people can cross-check what he is saying from the interviewer as the latter knows him well.

MJF recently introduced his new stable, The Firm, managed by Stokely Hathaway. It remains to be seen how the star will be booked going forward in AEW.

