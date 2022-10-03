"He's not a good person" - MJF details NSFW incident with rising AEW star

AEW star MJF has taken to Twitter to prove that his long-time rival Wheeler Yuta is not as nice as everyone thinks he is by referencing an old behind-the-scenes story of the Blackpool Combat Club member.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was beaten all over the arena on the most recent episode of Dynamite by the former ROH Pure Champion, who was itching to get in the ring with the Salt of the Earth.

While fans might be on Yuta's side, MJF has dug up an old tweet from 2018 to prove to the world that Wheeler Yuta is even more twisted and sadistic than what people saw on Dynamite.

"Last night an intoxicated wheeler Yuta kicked in my hotel door half naked and jumped into my bed and forced me to watch viscera matches. I can't make this stuff up. Poor people are wild," tweeted @The_MJF on May 4th 2018.

While a funny story to most, Maxwell Jacob Friedman must have PTSD from the situation, as he has retweeted this story and reiterated the fact that Wheeler Yuta isn't a nice person.

"I've known this man for a long time. He's not a good person," Tweeted @The_MJF.

While it's unclear how true this story is, one thing that is true is how long these two men have known each other, as the two men shared the ring on numerous occasions between 2017 and 2018 for independent companies like GCW, Beyond and Create A Pro Wrestling.

MJF will take on Wheeler Yuta this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

With Maxwell Jacob Friedman constantly trying to get in the head of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley thanks to his guaranteed title shot, one of his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates has stepped up to try and shut him up.

This Wednesday on the "Third Anniversary" edition of Dynamite, Friedman will go one-on-one with Wheeler Yuta in what will be MJF's first match in AEW since his loss to Wardlow at Double Or Nothing.

Elsewhere on the show, another member of the Blackpool Combat Club will have his hands full, as Bryan Danielson will team up with Daniel Garcia to take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Also, Darby Allin will take on Jay Lethal, Hangman Page will take on Rush, and a huge women's trios match will go down, with Toni Storm, Athena and Willow Nightingale taking on Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter and Penelope Ford.

