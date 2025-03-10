MJF has emotional meltdown at AEW Revolution

MJF had an emotional meltdown at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view during his match against Hangman Adam Page. This was a side of Maxwell that many had not seen before and showed how much he had been affected by this rivalry.

Over the past few weeks, the rivalry between MJF and Hangman Adam Page has developed well, and it has involved a lot of personal attacks from both stars. Maxwell went after Christopher Daniels and that seemed to tick off Page as he considers him a mentor.

During the match, while Maxwell had the upper hand, he seemed to let his guard down and flipped off Page and the fans. He repeatedly questioned why the fans cheered for Page instead of him and what made Page so special.

That meltdown seemed to have gotten the better of him later, as the former AEW World Champion secured a victory against Maxwell in what was a hard-hitting match. Going by the looks of this bout and how it concluded, it's likely that this won't be the last time we see these two stars facing off. MJF will be eager to get one up on Hangman Adam Page, which could happen soon.

