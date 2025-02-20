MJF exploits AEW star's guilt on retiring 30-year veteran

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Feb 20, 2025 02:00 GMT
MJF is a former AEW World Champion
MJF is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW's Facebook]

Former World Champion MJF called out an AEW star's wrongful actions on Dynamite tonight. The show opened up with Maxwell going face-to-face with Hangman Page. After weeks of unintentional clashes, the duo brawled all over the arena last week. Tonight, they confronted each other.

The Cowboy was one of the beloved babyfaces of AEW during the initial years of the company. However, his character changed immensely when he was in a rivalry with Swerve Strickland. Page has done many questionable things since 2023. On Maximum Carnage Dynamite in January 2025, he faced Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match.

The match was violent and brutal, and Hangman Page won massively. The latter demolished Daniels, which led to the 30-year veteran's retirement. When the former AEW World Champion learned the news, he was seemingly heartbroken. Tonight on Dynamite, MJF brought up the tragic incident.

During their confrontation, both stars pointed at each other's weaknesses. Friedman then listed the heartless things the Cowboy has done over the last few years. MJF also bought up him, retiring Daniels, but Hangman couldn't withstand the guilt and immediately lost his cool.

It will be interesting to see when the duo will collide after their heated confrontation tonight.

Edited by Angana Roy
