MJF finally breaks silence on whether he orchestrated the mysterious group attack on Jay White

Fans are abuzz with speculation after last week's AEW Dynamite, where a mysterious stable launched a brutal assault on Jay White backstage. The leader of the stable wore a Devil mask, which has led to fans speculating that it could be MJF.

MJF is known as The Devil, and he has worn this mask before. He and White also had an intense face-off on Dynamite, which has further fueled the speculation.

At WrestleDream, MJF was set to defend his ROH Tag Team Titles against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) without his partner Adam Cole, who suffered an ankle injury.

The AEW World Champion made his way to the ring at WrestleDream, took the mic, and denied any involvement in the backstage attack on Bullet Club Gold leader Jay White.

"I'm a little p**sed off, Seattle. See, a lot of rumors going around, some bullsh**t that I attacked Jay White's aka tofu. And I had nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with it. To top it off, some schmuck went into my locker room, and stole my mask out of my bag," MJF said.

Only time will tell who is behind the attack on the Bullet Club Gold leader, and the thief who stole MJF's mask.

