MJF forms unexpected new alliance with 3-time WWE champion on AEW Dynamite

MJF has found himself with some unexpected allies tonight on AEW Dynamite. He was able to strike up a deal with a certain former WWE Superstar, which will benefit both of them.This weekend at Forbidden Door, Friedman will be challenging 'Hangman' Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. But Hangman is not the only one with whom he has been feuding. He has found himself getting into it with Mark Briscoe and Mistico from CMLL. Also, he is no longer on good terms with The Hurt Syndicate, as their partnership has ended.It seems that MJF has another nefarious plan up his sleeve as he intends to deal with one of his current rivals, Mark Briscoe. This comes after The Sussex County Chicken called him out due to unfinished business between them. The Salt of the Earth approached former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet and The Gates of Agony earlier tonight, as he wanted to strike up a partnership and work together to take out their common enemy.They agreed to his request, as for them, Briscoe has indeed been a major thorn in their side.&quot;You know, Max, normally I'd love to see you run around here stressed to the max like a chicken with your head cut off. However, Mark Briscoe, he irks me, and I think we all owe him a little something. So you got yourself a deal,&quot; said Ricochet. [0:38-0:55]MJF might be doing this to ensure that he will only have to worry about Hangman this weekend. Since he was tricked into accepting this world title match and using his contract, he may be looking to have some leverage against Page by taking out one of his close friends.It remains to be seen whether this partnership between him and Ricochet will go smoothly, given that they've never worked together before.