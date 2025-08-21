  • home icon
  • AEW
  • MJF forms unexpected new alliance with 3-time WWE champion on AEW Dynamite

MJF forms unexpected new alliance with 3-time WWE champion on AEW Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 21, 2025 02:11 GMT
MJF is the longest reigning AEW World Champion in history [photo: AEW Official Website]
MJF is the longest reigning AEW World Champion in history [photo: AEW Official Website]

MJF has found himself with some unexpected allies tonight on AEW Dynamite. He was able to strike up a deal with a certain former WWE Superstar, which will benefit both of them.

Ad

This weekend at Forbidden Door, Friedman will be challenging 'Hangman' Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. But Hangman is not the only one with whom he has been feuding. He has found himself getting into it with Mark Briscoe and Mistico from CMLL. Also, he is no longer on good terms with The Hurt Syndicate, as their partnership has ended.

It seems that MJF has another nefarious plan up his sleeve as he intends to deal with one of his current rivals, Mark Briscoe. This comes after The Sussex County Chicken called him out due to unfinished business between them. The Salt of the Earth approached former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet and The Gates of Agony earlier tonight, as he wanted to strike up a partnership and work together to take out their common enemy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

They agreed to his request, as for them, Briscoe has indeed been a major thorn in their side.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

"You know, Max, normally I'd love to see you run around here stressed to the max like a chicken with your head cut off. However, Mark Briscoe, he irks me, and I think we all owe him a little something. So you got yourself a deal," said Ricochet. [0:38-0:55]
Ad
Ad

MJF might be doing this to ensure that he will only have to worry about Hangman this weekend. Since he was tricked into accepting this world title match and using his contract, he may be looking to have some leverage against Page by taking out one of his close friends.

It remains to be seen whether this partnership between him and Ricochet will go smoothly, given that they've never worked together before.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications