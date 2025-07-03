MJF gains huge All In 2025 advantage after win at AEW Dynamite 300

By Sujay
Published Jul 03, 2025 01:27 GMT
MJF is an AEW star. (Image credits: MJF
MJF is an AEW star. (Image credits: MJF's X page)

MJF gained a huge advantage for All In 2025 at AEW Dynamite 300. This will be significant as he begins his bid to reclaim the top spot this year.

Ad

The Hurt Syndicate member has had a rough couple of weeks, as he failed to secure a win at Grand Slam Mexico and was also mocked by Mark Briscoe last week on Dynamite. However, this week it was a different story as he took on Brody King, Anthony Bowens, and AR Fox in a four-way qualifying match for the Casino Gauntlet match at All In.

The match had numerous near falls and several instances where MJF could have lost. Brody King looked like he had the advantage after he hit Bowens with a Ganzo Bomb, but AR Fox broke the three-count. Maxwell saw this as the perfect opportunity and applied the armbar on AR Fox to pick up the win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This also means that Maxwell will be the number two entry in the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In Texas next week. It should set off a nice showdown between him and Mark Briscoe, who has also qualified for the match.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications