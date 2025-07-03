MJF gains huge All In 2025 advantage after win at AEW Dynamite 300

MJF gained a huge advantage for All In 2025 at AEW Dynamite 300. This will be significant as he begins his bid to reclaim the top spot this year.
The Hurt Syndicate member has had a rough couple of weeks, as he failed to secure a win at Grand Slam Mexico and was also mocked by Mark Briscoe last week on Dynamite. However, this week it was a different story as he took on Brody King, Anthony Bowens, and AR Fox in a four-way qualifying match for the Casino Gauntlet match at All In.
The match had numerous near falls and several instances where MJF could have lost. Brody King looked like he had the advantage after he hit Bowens with a Ganzo Bomb, but AR Fox broke the three-count. Maxwell saw this as the perfect opportunity and applied the armbar on AR Fox to pick up the win.
This also means that Maxwell will be the number two entry in the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In Texas next week. It should set off a nice showdown between him and Mark Briscoe, who has also qualified for the match.
A top WWE star is missing in action