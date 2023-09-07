MJF gets checked out by medical team after 2-time WWE United States Champion threatened to break his neck on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF was severely injured on tonight’s Dynamite due to former two-time WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe.

MJF came out to the ring and was being his usual self when Joe interrupted him. The two men had a war of words where the latter insulted Maxwell by calling him a ‘Kid’ and ‘B*tch.’

MJF wasn’t going to back down, and he slapped Joe. Instead of retaliating, the latter immediately baited the AEW World Champion into thinking that he wouldn't attack him. However, he moved out of the way only to perform a sneak attack and immediately target Maxwell’s already injured neck.

To his credit, Maxwell tried to make a comeback, but that was in vain, as Samoa Joe was too powerful. Adam Cole rushed to the ring to help his tag team partner, leading Joe to roll out of the ring and walk away. The medical team checked up on the world champion.

Samoa Joe will now take on Jeff Hardy on AEW Rampage in the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament along with six other wrestlers. The winner will face Maxwell for the world title at the Grand Slam pay-per-view held on September 20 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

