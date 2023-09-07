AEW
  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • MJF gets checked out by medical team after 2-time WWE United States Champion threatened to break his neck on AEW Dynamite

MJF gets checked out by medical team after 2-time WWE United States Champion threatened to break his neck on AEW Dynamite

By Sujay Gaurav Palegar
Modified Sep 07, 2023 07:32 IST
MJF (right) and the WWE US title (left)
MJF (right) and the WWE US title (left)

AEW World Champion MJF was severely injured on tonight’s Dynamite due to former two-time WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe.

MJF came out to the ring and was being his usual self when Joe interrupted him. The two men had a war of words where the latter insulted Maxwell by calling him a ‘Kid’ and ‘B*tch.’

MJF wasn’t going to back down, and he slapped Joe. Instead of retaliating, the latter immediately baited the AEW World Champion into thinking that he wouldn't attack him. However, he moved out of the way only to perform a sneak attack and immediately target Maxwell’s already injured neck.

To his credit, Maxwell tried to make a comeback, but that was in vain, as Samoa Joe was too powerful. Adam Cole rushed to the ring to help his tag team partner, leading Joe to roll out of the ring and walk away. The medical team checked up on the world champion.

Samoa Joe will now take on Jeff Hardy on AEW Rampage in the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament along with six other wrestlers. The winner will face Maxwell for the world title at the Grand Slam pay-per-view held on September 20 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Do you think Samoa Joe will win the eliminator tournament? Let us know in the comments below

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...