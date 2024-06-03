MJF gets a new name in AEW after returning at Double or Nothing 2024

MJF made his surprising return to AEW at Double or Nothing 2024. Following his return, he has now gotten a new name.

Maxwell Jacobe Friedman had the best year of his professional life in 2023. He held the AEW Championship for almost the entire year and became the longest-reigning World Champion in the company's history. However, his long title reign finally came to an end when he lost to Samoa Joe at AEW World's End 2023. Following this loss, Friedman hasn't been seen on AEW TV. This fuelled speculation that he could be leaving the company soon.

However, The Devil put those rumors to rest when he returned at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 and declared that he was staying in AEW. During his passionate promo, Maxwell Jacob Friedman also called himself the Wolf of Wrestling. AEW has now seemingly confirmed on social media that this is Maxwell's new nickname:

"The Wolf Of Wrestling returns to Wednesday nights as @The_MJF is BACK on #AEWDynamite! Don't miss a moment LIVE this Wednesday at 8/7c only on @TBSNetwork"

Check out the tweet here:

Coach predicts MJF is making $15 million per year

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the hottest prospects in professional wrestling and has been that way for a while now. He skills on the mic and in the ring far exceed his experience and he has proven consistently,

Hence, Jonathan Coachman stated on his Behind the Turnbuckle podcast that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is making $15 million/year in his new contract.

"He's starting to spread his wings outside of pro wrestling, so now when he comes back... Tony Khan, no matter what price he had to pay, there was no way he could let MJF walk out the door. It couldn't happen. It couldn't happen, and MJF knew it, and that's why I believe he said, 'You know what, Tony? I'll come back at Double or Nothing, give me 5 months to get back in shape, and we'll get this new deal done.' It's probably for 4 years, around $60 million." [From 07:05 to 07:31]

It will be interesting to see how the Wolf of Wrestling will continue his storyline with Adam Cole.

