MJF has high praise for Roman Reigns following recent accolade

AEW World Champion MJF recently praised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with The Salt of the Earth claiming that he and the Tribal Chief are the two biggest stars in the business.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman became the youngest world champion in AEW history at the recent Full Gear pay-per-view when he defeated Jon Moxley in the show's main event.

The win also marked an impressive achievement for MJF as it meant that Friedman has now beaten four of the previous five AEW World Champions in one-on-one action, with one exception being Kenny Omega, who he has never shared a ring with.

While appearing on the Pardon My Take podcast, MJF was asked about the top champion in wrestling today, Roman Reigns. Friedman admitted that he reveres The Tribal Chief and believes that he is the face of the wrestling show.

"I do, I absolutely do. I feel like I'm the face of my company, and I think it's more than fair to say that Roman Reigns is the face of his company over in WWE, which is also a tremendous, tremendous wrestling show.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Friedman claimed that he and Roman Reigns are the two biggest names out there out of everyone in the wrestling business right now.

“The two biggest stars in professional wrestling right now are me and Roman Reigns, we are the two people that everybody is talking about, whether you are a professional wrestling fan or you are out of the professional wrestling bubble.” [1:10:13-1:10:22]

MJF will defend his AEW World Championship at Winter is Coming

Following his shocking win at Full Gear, many fans wondered who would be the first man to step up and try to dethrone MJF. That question was answered on the "Thanksgiving Eve" episode of Dynamite with the final of the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

The tournament final saw Ethan Page take on a badly beaten-up Ricky Starks to determine the first challenger to Friedman's gold. In the end, Starks battled through the pain to win the match and become the number one contender.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral It's official.



MJF vs Ricky Starks at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming.



That is going to be a banger! It's official.MJF vs Ricky Starks at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming. That is going to be a banger! https://t.co/hpeOnQD04R

Starks will face MJF on December 14th at the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite, with the former FTW Champion looking to cap off an eventful 2022 with the richest prize in the business around his waist.

Will Ricky Starks win the AEW World Championship? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes